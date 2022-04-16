‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch 2.4 adds balance changes to Amazon, Barbarian, and more

Blizzard Entertainment has released version 2.4 for Diablo 2: Resurrected, which makes the first balance changes in more than a decade.

As the patch notes detail, version 2.4 makes notable adjustments to the classes Amazon, Assassin, Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Paladin, and Sorceress. In particular, Amazon, Barbarian, and Druid received some buffs, while Assassin and Sorceress received tweaks.

Amazon’s animation speed has been greatly increased by 30 per cent, and its Plague Javelin poison duration is no longer fixed at 3 seconds as it was in the previous PTR. Immolation Arrow’s cooldown has been reduced by 40 per cent, while Multiple Shot now has added synergy from Guided Arrow with +12 per cent damage per level.

“We’ve noted your feedback that it feels odd that the physical bow skills don’t have any synergies like the cold and fire bow skills do,” the developer explained. “We hope that giving some synergies to the physical bow skills help them remain viable.”

Meanwhile, Barbarian’s Leap Attack now deals extra physical damage to surrounding enemies within a range of 4.6 yards when executing the ability. Its mana cost has also been increased from 9 to 10. Sword Mastery has also been renamed to Blade Mastery and now affects daggers in addition to swords with an increased base attack bonus from 28 per cent to 40 per cent.

Sorceress is the only class that has more or less remained unchanged, with Blizzard giving the Nova ability a mana cost reduction of 15 to 13.

Patch 2.4 also features level area and monster updates – an increased Unique monster density in the new level 85 areas – and general changes for AI, character selection, online, vendors, performance, and settings. A collection of bugs have also been fixed that directly affect accessibility, controls, several classes, and more. The full details for Diablo 2: Resurrected‘s patch 2.4 can be found on the official blog post.

