‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch fixes character deletion problem

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new Diablo 2: Resurrected patch that aims to fix character deletion problems, and more.

As detailed on the Blizzard forum, a new patch was pushed out on October 12 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4. The same update was then released last night (October 13) for PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

The main update in version 10.12 makes improvements to character deletion to “help users from accidentally deleting their characters”.

Alongside this, the update also patches multiple crash problems as well as some stability improvements. Here’s the full list of patch notes:

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the legacy toggle after extended play sessions

Fixed a crash that could occur when the Korean IGR playtime warning UI would appear (PC Only)

Fixed a crash that could occur after launching the game with no existing settings file (PC Only)

Fixed a crash that could occur when binding passive abilities to the interact button

Stability improvements in the effects system

Stability improvements on game shutdown

Fixes to localization and subtitles

Other minor crash/stability fixes

Community Manager PezRadar mentioned on the same Blizzard forum that the dev team is currently investigating EU reports that the game isn’t launching on PS5 under the new patch. “We are currently working on reverting the patch on PS5 in EU and will have a new one in the next day,” they said.

In other news, a Blizzard Entertainment developer has responded to the criticism surrounding Overwatch 2.