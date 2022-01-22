‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ PTR update adds new balance changes

The next PTR update for Diablo 2: Resurrected will include a number of balance changes, new Rune Words, and more.

PTR 2.4 is set to arrive on January 25 and, as the blog post details, will be the community’s first opportunity to experience the new changes.

Some of the most notable additions include adjustments to each character class and their skills, with buffs to underused skills, such as the Amazon’s Fend attack, which has been increased in speed by 100 per cent.

Assassin’s martial arts skills have all received a boost in damage as well, with each ability featuring a bonus increase from 15 per cent to 25 per cent baseline, and 7 per cent to 10 per cent per level.

Next week… ߷ New Rune Words

🧊 New Horadric Cube Recipes

⚔️ Balance Changes

🔥 And More… Diablo II: Resurrected 2.4 PTR arrives on 1/25. 📜 Learn more: https://t.co/PlM7XOqjed pic.twitter.com/lIksDHHGvL — Diablo (@Diablo) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, after hiring a Mercenary in Expansion mode, the PTR will now always allow players to offer mercenaries that match their character’s level, instead of having a randomized Level difference from your character’s level.

The two additional Rune Words include Plague and Pattern, which Blizzard says previously existed in the data but were never enabled. Both Rune Words have received some tweaks and are now available in the game.

PTR 2.4 also features new Horadric Cube Recipes. As the developer notes, “We felt that players enjoy the current Horadric Cube recipes for upgrading Unique items, so we decided to offer the same capability for upgrading Set items. This can add more possibilities by using lower-level Set items for more character builds.”

The full patch notes can be read here. Diablo 2: Resurrected‘s PTR is a Public Test Realm separate from the official client and lets players experience new and upcoming updates before they are implemented into the full version.

Elsewhere, Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard in a deal that is estimated to cost around £50billion ($68billion USD).