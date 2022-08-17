‘Diablo 2’ streamer completes world’s first Hell difficulty Pacifist run

Diablo 2 streamer and content creator, MacroBioBoi, recently achieved a huge in-game milestone by being the first player in the world to finish the game on its hardest difficulty without attacking anything.

The run, which is dubbed a “Pacifist” run, took “just over 50 hours over two months of streams”, and was done without “Twinking” which, in the Diablo 2 community, means using the trading system to earn items. MacroBioBoi told PCGamer that “the only people who ever took the run past Normal had twinked a character with edited gear to see if it was possible.”

Previously, MacroBioBoi had achieved a Pacifist Paladin speedrun on normal difficulty that took just under two and a half hours. Aside from being able to attack, a Pacifist run also prohibits players from forcing anything else to attack, using damaging auras, or setting traps.

MacroBioBoi used a Sorceress class to complete their run with “chance to cast” items and abilities, which would activate spells upon taking hits. They also invested in the Cold Armor skill for their character, which increases defence and deals cold damage to enemies after being hit.

The run was finished in the remaster Diablo 2: Resurrected. They claimed, “I thought this run would be tough, but with the addition of Synergies to the skill Nova in Diablo 2: Resurrected, I figured it would actually be a lot easier than it was in Lord of Destruction.” For the uninitiated, Lord Of Destruction is an expansion pack for the original release of the game.

They continued to explain the theory “quickly fell apart after eight hours trying to get a specific spawn pattern for the Seal Boss Lord De Seis in the Chaos Sanctuary. I couldn’t survive his minions long enough to kill him, and if you die and go back to town, he will often cast a Bestow buff on himself that makes him regenerate faster than any amount of Nova procs from my gear could put out”. Proc stands for Programmed Random Occurrence.

The boss was eventually defeated by luring it into a burning fire patch on the ground activated by an item that casts the Blaze action.

