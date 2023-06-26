‘Diablo 4’ and ‘Overwatch 2’ recover from DDoS attacks

A host of Blizzard games — including Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 — were hit with a series of DDoS attacks over the weekend, the studio has confirmed.

During peak times on Sunday (June 25), Blizzard servers were hit by a DDoS attack which meant players kept being disconnected from the studio’s games and often couldn’t log in at all.

“We are investigating the login issues affecting Diablo 4 and working to resolve these as soon as possible,” read a message from Battle.net customer service. “Players may experience queues while we work on the issue.”

[#D4] We are investigating the login issues affecting Diablo IV and working to resolve these as soon as possible. Players may experience queues while we work on the issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 25, 2023

The issues began early on Sunday, however later that day, Activision Blizzard confirmed that it was still working on the problem.

“We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players,” it confirmed on Twitter. “We are actively working to mitigate this issue.

A DDoS attack is a form of cyber-attack, and is short for Distributed Denial of Service. Essentially, the servers are flooded with a massive number of connections, making it difficult for them to cope with regular users and denying real players the ability to log in.

Besides Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, users reported issues logging into other Blizzard games such as Diablo 2: Resurrected and World of Warcraft.

“I’m seeing an issue in Diablo 2: Resurrected, as well… Can’t connect to Online mode,” said another tweet. “Also can’t log in to WoW, so I think Blizz is having some kind of system-wide problem.”

While the DDoS attacks persisted through the day, Blizzard has since declared that the attacks have “ended” and suggested that users still experiencing problems should look to its connection troubleshooting page instead.

