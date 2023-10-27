‘Diablo 4’ announces another free trial for PC players this weekend

Blizzard Entertainment has announced another free trial for Diablo 4 – and this time, users are able to play until they hit level 20.

In order to get involved, PC players should download and install Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s own online digital distribution platform. Then, they’ll be able to install Diablo 4 for free until October 30.

Players will be able to explore Sanctuary until they reach level 20 in the trial, and it is assumed that their progress will transfer over to the full game if they purchase it after playing.

At the time of writing, the Standard, Digital Deluxe and Ultimate editions of Diablo 4 are at a 25 per cent discount on Battle.net.

The Standard edition does not include the game’s battle pass, but the Digital Deluxe does, and the Ultimate edition also offers 20-tier skips and cosmetics as well as adding in the battle pass.

It is worth noting that this trial is available for Battle.net only and will not work for Steam or the Steam Deck.

The Steam launch of Diablo 4 bore the brunt of a rocky reception from fans, and its rating remains at “mixed” with 56 per cent of the almost 3,000 player reviews being positive towards the game.

Issues like scaling, skill progression, monetisation and the state of the endgame have been raised in the critical reviews of Diablo 4, however, Blizzard Entertainment has doubled down on listening to fan feedback for the future.

Season Of Blood, the game’s most recent content update, is one cog in a “five point strategy” that aims to “[address] player feedback and [make] systemic improvements” to Diablo 4.

In other gaming news, K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have released their first English-language single with a music video starring heroes from Overwatch 2.