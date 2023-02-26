‘Diablo 4’ appears at Milan Fashion Week with Han Kjøbenhavn outfit

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment has teamed up with Copenhagen-based fashion company Han Kjøbenhavn, unveiling the collaboration with an outfit at Milan Fashion Week.

Speaking to NME, Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen, founder and artistic director for Han Kjøbenhavn, shared the runway outfit is “inspired by the dark side and complimentary conflict” of Diablo 4.

“Conflict is an important word – no emotions exist without a conflict,” Davidsen elaborated. “For me, darkness is beauty. How do you balance those two things? That generates an [entirely] new feeling. What we’re creating has a lot of volume and language in the garments we’re working with, so in that sense I’m trying to mirror the journey within Diablo as well as my own journey.”

Aside from creative similarities, Davidsen says he was “not forced to reach out of my comfort zone” and used to play Diablo “back in the day”.

“It’s been more about finding the balance and the motion of…when is this piece right for Han Kjøbenhavn and Diablo in the format we’re going to present it in? That has more been the journey for me – to strike the right balance, because it cannot be too gimmicky and it cannot be too emotionally detached.”

Davidsen explains that finding that balance – creating an outfit that sits naturally at Milan Fashion Week yet remains distinctly Diablo – was one challenge of the collaboration. “Everybody has to know that the format we presented on Saturday has a kind of set expectation on the level of craftsmanship,” he says. “That’s an assignment by itself.”

Looking ahead, Davidsen says that fans can expect the collaboration to offer clothing for fans to pick up. “We will take that emotion [of the outfit] and we’ll boil it down to something which is more everyday wearable – that will be the next step of the collaboration.”

Earlier in the week, Blizzard shared a new video exploring the world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4.