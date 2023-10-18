‘Diablo 4’ gets a mixed reception on Steam

At the time of writing, Diablo 4 is sitting at a “mixed” rating from player reviews on Steam following its launch on October 17.

Blizzard Entertainment previously announced the game would arrive on Steam at the same time as the Season Of Blood, the second season for the game since its release in June.

Season Of Blood added a new narrative chapter through the onslaught of a vampiric invasion of Sanctuary, and it is also the vehicle with which the developer will optimise Diablo 4 in a “five-point strategy”.

Yet, it appeared that Steam players were not that impressed with the improved Diablo 4. Of the almost 500 player reviews that have been submitted, over half of them are negative, leading to an overall “mixed” rating for the game.

Issues in the end game experience were a common theme in these reviews, as well as criticism of microtransactions and the offerings in the game’s battle pass.

Others used their reviews as an opportunity to petition for a Diablo 2 Resurrected release on Steam as it is exclusive to Battle.net for PC players.

In documents from the lawsuit between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission, it was concluded exclusivity to Battle.net actually acts as a detriment to the number of monthly active users in the game.

Positive Steam reviews of Diablo 4 conceded that the game is entertaining but there are a number of missteps like the complexity of the game.

“If you want a new ‘turn your brain off and blow up demons’ game, it’s already in a really good state for that. If you want a game you can play for 1000 hours and still be having a fresh and exciting experience, go play [Pillars Of Eternity],” said one.

In other gaming news, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will now decide its major card changes through monthly community votes following the final official update from CD Projekt Red.