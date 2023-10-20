‘Diablo 4’ is free to play this weekend on Xbox

Diablo 4 is free to play for all Xbox players as part of the platform’s Free Play Days, alongside Hokko Life, Lawn Mowing Simulator and NBA 2K24.

Though Hokko Life, Lawn Mowing Simulator and NBA 2K24 require an active Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play them for free, Diablo 4 is available for all Xbox players.

However, Diablo 4 is limited to 10 hours of play, which is a little less than halfway through the story should the player focus only on the main missions.

Owing to the open world structure of the game, exploration of Sanctuary and its side missions is encouraged and will offer players a sense of what the entire game is like.

Additionally, multiplayer is possible in the free timed trial and all progress achieved in those 10 hours will transfer over to the full game if the player chooses to purchase.

All four games are available between October 19 and October 22. Diablo 4 is discounted by 25 per cent until November 1, Hokko Life can be bought at a 60 per cent discount until October 31, and Lawn Mowing Simulator is also 60 per cent off yet that sale ends on October 23.

In NME‘s review of Diablo 4, praise was paid to the characterisation of Lilith, the open world twist on the series, and extensive class customisation.

“Gratuitous slaughter has been Diablo‘s motif since it debuted in 1997, and it’s something Diablo 4 revels in – making use of your character’s skills to clear screen-fulls of baddies is a kinetic, frenzied affair that becomes increasingly fun as you sink more hours into your class,” said Andy Brown.

Nevertheless, the changes to the game since launch have significantly affected fan sentiment towards Diablo 4, and the game’s Steam rating is currently “mixed”.

