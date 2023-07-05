‘Diablo 4’ player finds a supersized Butcher straight out of nightmares

A Diablo 4 player has discovered an even larger version of the behemothic Butcher that has been terrorising the game’s dungeons since launch.

Normal-sized Butchers are already a terrifying force in Diablo 4. Introduced in the first entry in the dark role-playing games, the creature is relentless in its pursuit of the player and deals huge damage with its cleaver.

It randomly spawns in any dungeon at any level in Diablo 4, so lower levelled heroes don’t stand a chance against Butchers. Expectedly, the enemy has built quite a reputation amongst the Diablo community.

As visible above, Reddit user IronHeart_777 brushed with this enormous Butcher in a Nightmare dungeon — much more challenging versions of the original dungeons, which offer significant experience point gain, loot, and the ability to upgrade Paragon glyphs all at once.

It’s this modifier that created the big Butcher, as other players explained that enraged enemies swell in size upon every kill as well as getting a damage buff.

In NME‘s four-star review of Diablo 4, praise was awarded to the characterisation of Lilith and playfulness in classes and skill trees. “It’s a well-crafted universe — every inch of weathered scenery gives Sanctuary a lived-in weariness, while side quests hammer home daily life in Diablo‘s gothic misery, with tales of children lost to asylums and pacts with demons, which — spoiler alert — don’t always end well,” reads the review.

Last month, those who opted for the Necromancer class benefitted from notable buffs to cooldowns and damage abilities. On the other hand, Barbarian and Druid players drew the short straw with decreases to a handful of Barbarian skills and Legendary Aspects, and modifications to the Druid’s Grizzly Rage and Obsidian Slam.

Elsewhere, the goldfish that recently beat Malenia in Elden Ring would likely have been able to handle even Diablo 4‘s supersized Butcher.