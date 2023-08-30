‘Diablo 4’ schedules Gold and XP boost event for ‘Starfield’ release

Diablo 4 will host a “weekend of adventure and plunder” by increasing the rate of Gold and XP accumulation in the game at the same time as Starfield‘s release.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

Between September 1 and September 5, Diablo 4 players will earn both of these resources at a 25 per cent boosted rate, applicable in Seasonal Realms, Eternal Realms and all World Tiers. Blizzard Entertainment added that the rate stacks and that players should use Elixirs and the Urn of Experience to make the most of the event.

This coincides with the launch of Starfield which will become available to play for those who forked out for early access. Seeing that Diablo 4 has been struggling to rekindle enthusiasm from fans following a number of missteps, it seems that Blizzard Entertainment is trying to woo potential Starfield players to its own role-playing game.

Advertisement

Last month, community manager Adam Fletcher acknowledged that patch 1.1.0 was “bad” in an emergency Campfire Chat about the reaction. While the team intended for the patch to temper the speed with which skilled players would churn through Season Of The Malignant content, it ended up incurring a lot of ire.

“We don’t plan on doing a patch like this ever again,” concluded Fletcher. In spite of this, the Twitch viewership for Diablo 4 dramatically dropped in the two months following its launch.

Recently, the game changed how hard crowd control effects from enemies, such as slows and stuns, hit the player’s momentum. “These changes are aimed at the player having less time being Crowd Controlled and receiving more recovery time after being crowd controlled, especially at higher World Tiers,” the team explained.

In other gaming news, Bethesda affirmed that it is focusing on the support of Starfield for the time being, and so The Elder Scrolls fans should not hold their breath for any reveals.