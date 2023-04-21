‘Diablo 4’ takes on ‘Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ launch with “final” beta

Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled a “Server Slam” beta weekend for Diablo 4, but the weekend clashes with the launch of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

The Server Slam beta was announced last night (April 20), and will offer fans “one final weekend” to play Diablo 4 before it launches on June 6.

The beta will allow players to level up any of the game’s five available classes up to level 20, and will offer a Cry Of Ashava Mount Trophy – along with all of last month’s beta rewards – for hitting that rank on one character.

Fans will be able to pre-install the Server Slam beta from May 10, with the full beta set to run from May 12 to May 14.

If the Server Slam’s kickoff date looks familiar, that’s because May 12 will also see Nintendo launch The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch.

However, Blizzard has noted that players will be “testing the capabilities of our servers prior to launch” — meaning if the “Server Slam” beta is as popular as Blizzard is expecting it to be, it could face more of the lengthy queue times that popped up during Diablo 4‘s last beta.

If that is the case, fans of both games may get plenty of time to play Zelda while they’re queuing to get into Blizzard’s servers.

Luckily, both games look set to launch nearly a month apart: while Tears Of The Kingdom hits the Nintendo Switch on May 12, Diablo 4 won’t be launching until June 6.

Diablo 4‘s launch comes just four days after Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 comes out. Speaking of which, the upcoming fighting game recently kicked off its own beta for PlayStation fans, although Xbox and PC players will need to wait until next week to jump in.