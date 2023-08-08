‘Diablo 4’ Twitch viewership has dropped significantly in just two months

Diablo 4‘s Twitch audiences have swiftly spiralled downwards in the two months since its launch on PC and consoles – recording only 13,000 viewers on August 7.

The trend, which was noticed by Reddit user UsualInitial and then corroborated by PCGamesN, has been in effect from the middle of June. Diablo 4‘s early access launch saw a peak of 937,361 viewers on the streaming service and rose again to 686,936 viewers on its official launch day.

Yet, in the last two weeks, the game’s average viewer count has dropped by almost 40 per cent with the number of broadcasters sliding by approximately 22 per cent. Season Of The Malignant is intended to last players until October but the response to the pre-season patch 1.1.0 was vitriolic.

Players complained that they were no longer capable of withstanding Sanctuary thanks to the nerfs to survivability, damage output, and specific diminishment in the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes.

Blizzard Entertainment acknowledged this though, and patch 1.1.1 is a correction of the things that the community disliked in the last update. For example, Sorcerers are getting a larger fireball radius and a boost to Chain Lightning damage. Barbarians will benefit from an increased rate of Fury generation for all basic skills.

This should allow players some insight into how effective their builds will be in the endgame content for Season Of The Malignant, which might have been a factor in discouraging people from trying it out.

Initially, Diablo 4 was a smash-hit for Blizzard Entertainment. In NME‘s four-star review, its classes and skills were standout features as well as Lilith’s presence in the game earning her the title of one of the “most enticing villains” in the series.

In other gaming news, developer Acid Wizard Studio decided to shut down after it announced it was unable to “create a work environment that would not be destructive to our personal lives”.