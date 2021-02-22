The team behind Diablo II Resurrected has confirmed that mods will be supported, along with PC and console cross-progression and new cinematics.

In a recent Twitter thread, the official Diablo account launched a series of tweets outlining the main attributes of upcoming remaster, Diablo II Resurrected. Each mini-announcement was accompanied by a video that explained the update in further detail alongside concept art and design mock-ups.

The nightmares have just subsided, but Diablo II has been resurrected. By the scrolls, it is born. 📜 Iconic HD Gameplay

📜 PC & Console w/ Cross-Progression

📜 Brand New Cinematics

📜 More, Alas, More Heed my warning! The Dark Lord returns! – Deckard Cain — Diablo (@Diablo) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

The thread confirmed that both the graphics and audio would be remastered and updated, and that the Lord Of Destruction DLC would be included in the main game.

Diablo II Resurrected will also feature cross-progression, meaning fans can transfer their save file between console and PC with ease. Quality of Life improvements will also come as standard, such as a shared stash, updated UI, and automatic gold pickup.

📜 PC & CONSOLE CROSS-PROGRESSION So Diablo has spread his reach from PCs to consoles and can now travel amongst them? They call it cross-progression, I call it the dark forces stalking you wherever you go. My bones ache with fear. pic.twitter.com/RcVfsn5DrO — Diablo (@Diablo) February 20, 2021

The thread ended asking fans to sign up for the Diablo II Technical Alpha build, writing: “we will need all hands to make sure the battle against Diablo goes well”.

📜 TECHNICAL ALPHA Join me on my quest to yet again save Sanctuary from the demonic forces that wish to rule it. I urge you, sign up for the Technical Alpha. We will need all hands to make sure the battle against Diablo goes well. 🔥 https://t.co/GsoXgWaP22 pic.twitter.com/AYyFO2JdDc — Diablo (@Diablo) February 20, 2021

Blizzard have also shared the full system requirements for Diablo II Resurrected, confirming that the game will not require high-end specs to run.

Advertisement

Minimum Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

RAM: 8 GB

HDD Space Required: 30 GB

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Operating System: Windows® 10

Recommended Specifications:

Processor: Intel® Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Operating System: Windows® 10

Diablo II Resurrected is up for pre-order on the Battle.Net store, either with or without Diablo III.

The team currently working on the game has also produced recent remakes for the likes of Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, both of which proved to be successful re-imaginings of classic games.