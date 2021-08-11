‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ open beta weekend kicks off on August 20

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the details behind the early access and open beta weekends for the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected.

The early access weekend will be available for users who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and will run from this Friday (August 13) until August 17. Pre-loading will be available from August 11 onwards on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Meanwhile, the open beta weekend – which will be available to all players – will kick off on August 20 and will conclude on August 23 for the same platforms, with pre-loading available from August 18 onwards. The both test weekends will not be available on Nintendo Switch.

The Early Access and Open Beta weekends will enable players to experience the first half of the game, namely Act I: The Sightless Eye and Act II: The Secret Of The Vizjerei. No level cap will be implemented for the Early Access and Open Beta test weekends.

Five of the game’s seven player classes will be able to play – Barbarian, Amazon, Sorceress, Druid and Paladin. For comparison, April’s Alpha test only included the Barbarian, Amazon and Sorceress classes.

While progress made during the Early Access weekend will carry forward to the Open Beta weekend, all progress will not carry forward to the full release of the game. Upon the game’s full launch, players will have to start from scratch.

Like the Alpha test, players will be able to record and stream their experiences during both upcoming weekends. Players are also encouraged to share their feedback on the official Diablo forums or the Diablo subreddit page.

More information regarding the Early Access and Open Beta weekends can be found here. The full version of Diablo II: Resurrected is scheduled to release on September 23 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.