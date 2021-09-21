‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ gets an official release time

Blizzard’s upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected now has an official release time for its September 23 launch date.

Fans of Diablo 2 who have been waiting for Resurrected to launch will be able to download the game from 4 PM BST (8 AM PT) on September 23 from Blizzard’s BattleNet service.

The open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected ran last month and allowed players to try out Act I and Act II of the main campaign, with five of the seven classes available to play as well.

For players that had previously participated in the early access beta, progression persisted throughout the open beta weekend. However, progress made in the beta will not carry over to the main game when it launches. It was also impossible to use any classic Diablo II save files during the beta, but that will be an available option when the full game launches.

Although Diablo II: Resurrected launches next week, a leading developer on the title has told fans to “do what they feel is right” when deciding whether to purchase the game or not due to Activision Blizzard‘s ongoing lawsuit.

Rob Gallerani – design director at Vicarious Visions, the Activision-owned studio handling the upcoming Diablo II remake added that Vicarious Visions “really wanted to support our colleagues and our co-workers” upon hearing of an allegedly toxic culture at Activision-Blizzard.

To do so, management at Vicarious Visions reached out to employees at the Diablo II: Resurrected studio to ask what could be done better. Gallerani stated that while they heard “a lot of really positive things” from feedback, it was crucial that “we always need to keep asking” if there’s anything that can be improved.

