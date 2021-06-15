‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ will release this September with a beta in August

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that Diablo II: Resurrected will have an open beta in August, and will release on September 23.



The news arrives as part of an official blog post, which also revealed the game’s features. It reads: “Experience the timeless classic, now with high-resolution visuals (with support for up to 4K resolution) and remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio bringing the world of Sanctuary to life in a whole new way.

“Prepare to witness the original game’s cinematics, 27-minutes of epic storytelling, faithfully recreated to capture the dark ambiance so fondly remembered.” The post also included the trailer below.

Advertisement

The remake will feature quality of life changes, such as larger stashes for loot storage and automatic gold pick up. Players can also, at a single button press, turn the game back to its original 800×600 visuals.

A player from the game’s alpha created a video showing off direct comparisons between Diablo II: Resurrected and the 2000 original.

Progress from the alpha will not carry over to the game when it releases, but players were encouraged to “livestream, capture, and publish gameplay footage, or take and publish as many screenshots as you like from anywhere in the game.”

The beta, which launches in August, will feature five of the seven character classes from the game. To gain access to the beta, players will need to preorder the game on platforms that support it.

Diablo II: Resurrected will launch Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 is up on the PS5 store following its removal by Sony last December.

It can’t be purchased outright, as it’s only available to redownload if already purchased or it can be added to a wishlist. The game is no where to be seen on the PS4 storefront, or while viewing the store through a web browser.