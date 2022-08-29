‘Diablo Immortal’ changing legendary crests so players can better identify them

Blizzard Entertainment has outlined how it will visually change the crests in Diablo Immortal in an effort to make it clearer to players which crests they’re using and potentially purchasing with real money.

Diablo Immortal game director Wyatt Cheng responded to a Reddit post from last week (August 27) about the change in design of the Legendary Crests and Eternal Legendary Crests.

Crests in Diablo Immortal need to be used to access Elder Rifts, with different crests yielding different rewards from the in-game events. Some of these can be redeemed daily and monthly, whilst the Eternal Crests are the only ones that can be purchased outright with actual money.

To reduce any confusion around these crests, Cheng said on Reddit that Blizzard wants “to make sure players know exactly what they’re getting when they make a purchase, view them in inventory, and use them at the Elder Rift entrance.

“Players should be able to distinguish the two quickly not only by colour but also by shape (for colour-blind accessibility),” (via PCGamesN).

Part of the reason for these changes is to make sure the crests are easily differentiable on mobile with the small screens. “In addition we’re adding the Market Icon to the item description of the Eternal Legendary Crest to reinforce the difference.”.

These changes to Diablo Immortal arrive as the game has been mired in controversy since it launched earlier this year, mostly due to its implementation of microtransactions in its free-to-play model. There was even one player that allegedly spent around £80,000 on the game, only to then find that their upgraded character couldn’t find PvP games.

