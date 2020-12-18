‘Diablo Immortal’ will be free-to-play, public alpha starts today

The public technical alpha for Diablo Immortal is now live, two years after the game was officially announced.

Blizzard Entertainment shared the start of the alpha on its official website. The public alpha goes live today (December 18), but is currently only available to a select number of Australian players on Android who pre-registered for Diablo Immortal through the Google Play Store.

“The invites will go out to those players who pre-registered earliest, if their device meets the minimum system requirements,” Blizzard noted. “We’ll also be inviting some select community members to join us so we can get their invaluable feedback.”

But for players who have yet to be invited to join the alpha, or do not live in Australia, Blizzard has also published a series of blog posts about the forthcoming mobile title, ranging from gameplay and itemisation to characters and skill progression.

The developer has also revealed that Diablo Immortal will be free-to-play when it officially launches. It noted that the entire game – including the full story, playable classes, gameplay time and post-lunch content – will be free, stating that “optional in-game purchases will never stand in the way of progression or enjoying the game”.

Blizzard also outlined its approach to the free-to-play model in a separate blog post, where it said that the “core” Diablo Immortal gameplay experience will “always be free”. The developer added that it would also include ways for players “to earn most things you can pay for”, while pointing out that “the only way to acquire gear is by playing the game”.

“We plan on supporting Diablo Immortal with a constant cadence of free content, including new gear, features, classes, stories and areas to explore,” it continued. “We also want to make sure every purchase feels fair and is guided by a clear set of values that place an emphasis on the player experience for all players.”

Elsewhere in the post, Blizzard also revealed that the upcoming game will feature a marketplace system where players can buy and sell supplementary items and material – but not gear. The developer also emphasised that the mechanic will not be a return to the infamous auction house system of Diablo III.

Blizzard Entertainment previously announced that it will showcase the much-anticipated Diablo IV during BlizzConline in February next year. The developer is expected to reveal a brand-new playable class, alongside other details and features.