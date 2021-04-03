Diamond Weapon comes to ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ in patch 5.5

Final Fantasy XIV’s 5.5 update is due to release on April 13, marking Part 1 of the Death Unto Dawn story.

The latest update brings a new Raid, a new dungeon, and a wealth of new content to the Massively Multiplayer Online game. A trailer for the patch is available below:

Advertisement

The main attraction of the update is the latest Alliance Raid Dungeon, which is part of the game’s ongoing NieR Automata crossover.

Created by NieR developers Yosuku Saito and Yoko Taro, YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse, the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach will see players battle their way through abstract environments.

The 5.5 Update will also introduce a new step in The Sorrow of Werlyt quest line, which will see the introduction of Diamond Weapon.

This follows on from the previous quests in the line featuring Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald Weapons, as seen in Final Fantasy VII.

Diamond Weapon also appears to be the star of the new Trial, The Cloud Deck, which will see players battle the boss on the back of one of Cid’s brand new airships.

Other additions include a new Save the Queen Battlefield that takes the place on the plateaus of Zadnor, a new Ishgardian Restoration sees the Risensong Quarter completed, and an Unreal battle against Leviathan, the Lord of the Whorl.

Advertisement

A post on the official Final Fantasy XIV site confirms all of the details of the patch.

Patch 5.5 will also see the launch of the PS5 Beta for Final Fantasy XIV. As previously reported, the next-gen version will feature lightning-fast loading times, greatly increased frame rates, true 4K resolution, 3D audio, as well as haptic feedback with the DualSense controller.

This latest patch is part of the ongoing preparations for the major expansion, Endwalker, which is set to release in Autumn 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.