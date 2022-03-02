DICE delays the already delayed ‘Battlefield 2042’ scoreboard refresh

DICE has announced that the scoreboard refresh for Battlefield 2042 has once again been delayed.

In a brief blog post released yesterday (March 1), DICE confirmed that the scoreboard refresh update that was meant to release this week will now be releasing next week. “We are now expecting our next game update (Update 3.3) to drop next week,” reads the post. “We had intended to release it later this week, but made the decision to hold it back so that we’re best positioned to support in case of any issues that might have cropped up over the weekend.

“Our decision to release the update next week will mean a further suspension of Weekly Missions, and the system will remain inactive this week. Next weeks update will provide new content that will allow us to reenable this feature.”

This is the second time that the scoreboard refresh for Battlefield 2042 has been delayed. Last month, DICE released a roadmap outlining the updates and content that would be coming to the game in the lead up to season one. This included things like all platform voice communication, as well as the big refresh for the scoreboard. However, shortly after the roadmap, DICE announced that the scoreboard update had been delayed to March.

Battlefield 2042 has been struggling to get its feet on the ground since the game launched in October last year. The game received thousands of negative reviews on Steam, with one player calling it a “broken mess.” And players also formed a petition that reached 50,000 signatures demanding refunds for the game because of the myriad of issues it faced.

NME’s review said that Battlefield 2042’s “biggest problem is it tries to deliver power to the players at the expense of everything else. However, when every player is exceptional all of the time, the end result is that everything just appears altogether ordinary.”

In other news, Ukraine has asked Xbox and Playstation to “temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts” in response Russia invading the country.