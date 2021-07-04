DICE offers gamer a free copy of ‘Battlefield 2042’ for completing a unique challenge

DICE has offered a gamer on Twitter a free copy of Battlefield 2042, if they can complete the BF V challenge on a one-inch screen.

Mp1st, spotted the unusual interaction which took place on Twitter earlier this week. Twitter user @THE_KOLIBRI1 tweeted a video of Battlefield running on a one-inch screen.

DICE developer Niklas Åstrand, who has worked on numerous games in the series, then responded to the Tweet.

If you complete The Challenge in BFV using that screen I give you a digital pc/win copy of BF2042. 🤏🔬🐜 — Niklas Åstrand (@NiklasAstrand) July 2, 2021

The challenge Åstrand is referring to is a very specific easter egg that requires numerous players to complete. The challenge requires players to complete a number of steps, including spelling out a word in morse code, equipping specific items and weapons, and also chasing down a gnome.

Players are rewarded with the Eidolon skin at the end of the quest, although one Twitter user may also pick up the additional reward of a free copy of Battlefield 2042 when it launches later this year.

This isn’t the first time DICE has embraced the Battlefield community. Battlefield 2042’s first major reveal trailer included a throwback to RendeZook, a player who managed to RPG another jet in the air, before jumping back in his own jet.

EA announced Battlefield 2042 just before this year’s E3 2021. The next entry in the series will feature 128-player combat, dynamic weather conditions and a new grapple hook.

For the first time in the series, Battlefield 2042 will also feature AI bots. DICE recently announced the bots would be used to ensure lobbies remain full.

