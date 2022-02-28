‘Digimon Survive’ producer asks fans to “wait just a little longer”

Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu has asked fans to wait a while longer for Bandai Namco‘s role-playing game.

As reported by Gematsu, during a Q&A segment at Digimon Con 2022, Digimon games producer Kazumasa Habu spoke on why Digimon Survive was delayed, explaining it was due to development studio changes.

When the game was announced, the RPG was being developed by Witchcraft, but the reins have since been handed over to Hyde.

In regards to when the game will eventually release, Habu said, “we would appreciate it if you could wait just a little longer.”

“In response to our call for inquiries, we’ve received a number of questions regarding the development status of Digimon Survive,” said Habu. “We’re very sorry for keeping you waiting even though you’re looking forward to it. We apologize again for not providing any new information and/or keeping you waiting. We sincerely apologize for the delay.”



The producer confirmed that changing development teams has “led to a lot of rework on the game, leading to delays,” but progress is back on track and getting closer to completion.

In terms of story, Habu explained that in Digimon Survive, the Digimon are depicted as a “lifeform from another world that can be recognized and contacted through the digital gadgets of the human world,” going on to explain that this since the target audience for the game is for adult fans, players can expect a darker narrative.

Digimon Survive will also feature text adventures and tactical battles, as well as a story divided into 12 chapters that will take around 40 hours to beat with up to 80 – 100 hours to complete all routes and challenges. “As for the ratio of the game, the volume of text adventure and tactics battle is about 7:3, and the game is mainly text adventure,” the producer said.

The anime RPG is set to launch on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In other news, Valve has confirmed it’s working to fix Elden Ring‘s stuttering problems on the Steam Deck.