‘Digimon Survive’ release date has been pushed back again

Toei Animation’s financial report has revealed that Digimon Survive has been delayed to Q3 2022.

As reported by Gamerbraves, Digimon Survive now has a release window of July 1 – September 30 2022. The information was released in a financial report from Toei Animation, which can be found on their website but is in Japanese.

Digimon Survive is an upcoming survival strategy role-playing game that is being developed by Witchcraft and will be published in the west by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It has been announced for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on PC.

The game was originally announced in 2018 with a 2019 release date. This was later delayed to 2020, and then again to 2021. This delay was caused by difficult development due to the Covid-19 pandemic. No official statement has been given about the new 2022 release date.

The animated opening for Digimon Survive was revealed in 2019 showing the teenage characters arriving on a field trip where things aren’t entirely as they seem.

The game’s website offers some insight into what to expect.

“Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Digimon Anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi.”

“Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger.”

“As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.”

