Digital QuakeCon 2020 is set to feature “round-the-clock programming”

Bethesda Softworks and id Software have announced program highlights and the launch date for QuakeCon 2020, which will be a digital event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed QuakeCon At Home, the digital conference will kick off on Friday, August 7 at 11am CT/5pm BST with Bethesda’s QuakeCon Digital Welcome program. The three-day event will run until August 9, and will feature “round-the-clock programming with special influencer streams, surprises and our very own Bethesda Community teams from around the globe – all streaming from home in support of charitable causes”.

The finals of the Quake Pro League 2019-2020 season will also take place during QuakeCon. It will begin at 4pm CT/10pm BST on August 9 and see 24 players from around the world battling it out for a share of the US$150,000 prize pool.

The event will also feature the QuakeCon Twitch Team – which replaces the annual Bring Your Own Computer LAN event – where players will participate in games via Twitch to raise money for the QuakeCon-supported charities, such as the COVID-19 Direct Relief, UNICEF, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and The Trevor Project.

Lastly, ZeniMax announced that special merchandise, such as “Dogvahkiin” and “Catodemon” t-shirts, will be sold to raise funds for animal charities like Dallas Pets Alive and FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare organization. The merchandise is currently available for pre-order.

The full stream schedule for QuakeCon At Home will be released in the coming weeks. For more details, head to the official Bethesda website.

Last month, Bethesda Softworks and id Software confirmed that QuakeCon would return this year as a digital event. The physical QuakeCon event was originally cancelled in March as the companies didn’t think it was possible to “complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success” with the appropriate social distancing measurements in place.