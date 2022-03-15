‘Dino Crisis’ producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi is working on ‘Exoprimal’

The producer of Dino Crisis 2 and Dino Crisis 3 has confirmed via Twitter that he is working on Exoprimal, Capcom’s squad-based multiplayer game that features dinosaurs.

In the Tweet, Kobayashi listed projects he’s worked on in the past such as Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry, Killer7, Dragon’s Dogma, and Great Ace Attorney. At the very bottom of the list was Exoprimal, the title that was just announced at the most recent Sony State of Play showcase. Part of the translated text suggests he is “deeply involved” in a new project, which is likely to be Exoprimal.

Kobayashi has worked outside of games in recent years, with producer credits on anime such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, with his last game credit being 2018’s Mega Man 11, which he was executive producer on.

Exoprimal is a five versus five co-op action game where two teams in powered armour battle hordes of dinosaurs. In the official blog announcing the game, Capcom says “In Exoprimal’s primary game mode, Dino Survival, you’ll be competing against a rival squad to complete dynamic objectives.”

“At times, that means tearing through dinosaurs, while at other times that means transporting cargo or protecting a critical point from relentless assaults. You can even receive orders to interfere with the opposing team or take them out directly, so be ready for anything!”

While it’s unclear what role Kobayashi will play – he won’t be the director, as that’s Takuro Hiraoka (previously worked on Monster Hunter: Generations), and he also won’t be the producer, because that role is taken by Ichiro Kiyokawa. Regardless, fans of Dino Crisis will be hoping some of his influence has seeped into Exoprimal somehow, with the last game in the series being released way back in 2003 exclusively for Xbox.

In other news, Stalker 2 has been renamed to Heart Of Chornobyl and the developer has halted sales in Russia.