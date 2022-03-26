Diorama puzzle game ‘Lego Bricktales’ launches this year

Thunderful Publishing has announced Lego Bricktales, a puzzle-adventure game that is set to launch this year.

Lego Bricktales is a physics-based diorama puzzler where players are tasked with building their way through several different biomes while also solving gameplay problems to aid characters.

“Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful Lego diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow,” the Steam description reads.

“Your grandfather, a genius inventor, has called you for help! His beloved amusement park is about to close as the mayor is threatening to shut everything down and seize the land if the necessary repairs aren’t made to bring it up to code. With the help of your powerful little robot buddy, you can restore it using a mysterious device based on alien technology.”

You can check out the announcement gameplay trailer below:

Players will be able to traverse different biomes, like a deep jungle, desert, city, a medieval castle, and the Caribbean islands, and unlock new skills along the way as the story unfolds.

Lego Bricktales also features an unlockable Sandbox Mode upon completing a construction spot, allowing players to go back and improve upon their initial builds. Collectables are also available throughout the different dioramas, which can be used to buy new items for the player’s wardrobe and new brick colour sets for Sandbox Mode.

Players can also create their own minifigure character from a large selection of parts, with more options to choose from inspired by dioramas the player visits in the story.

Lego Bricktales is set to launch sometime this year on PC via Steam, with the option to wishlist the game now.

