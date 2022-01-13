Director Naoki Yoshida addresses verbal abuse from ‘Final Fantasy 14’ players

Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida has addressed the verbal abuse the developers have been getting from players.

During the recent Radio Mog Station broadcast, which was translated and posted to Reddit, Yoshida spoke on the criticism from players following the lengthy queue times of Final Fantasy 14 due to its popularity and launch of the latest expansion, Endwalker, saying that a lot of the feedback has been verbally abusive.

“Of course, I’m thankful and grateful for players to tell us that ‘we should do this, or this should be that’ and whatnot, but verbal abuses are…(something we wish it can stop),” Yoshida said. “Well, I would like to think myself as having a strong mental level in Japan, but not everyone shares the same mental strength as I do so…

Advertisement

“…After 11 years of journey with players up to this point, it does make me feel that the language used ended up a little overboard there. I mean, I can take it, even though it doesn’t make it less bad, but staff members will feel really down after getting those words when they gave their absolute best into trying to create something where everyone can enjoy, and this may end up making them no longer create things that are fun from there on.”

The director and producer went on to request to the players leaving feedback like this, saying, “Please imagine that you’re speaking face to face with a developer whom you may not know his name nor face and imagine how they’d feel before sending your feedback over, and I’ll be happy if people can do so politely.”

“Mistakes are mistakes, of course, and they should be notified, but I’ll appreciate it if everyone can give careful thought in their thoughts and feedback before sending them over,” Yoshida said.

Elsewhere, it looks like updates about the future of Final Fantasy 14 will be revealed next month.