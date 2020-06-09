‘Dirt 5’ will feature voice actors from ‘The Last Of Us’ and ‘Uncharted’

Video game publisher Codemasters has confirmed that its upcoming off-road racing game, Dirt 5, will feature some of the biggest names in the world of video game voice acting.

In a new forum post detailing the game’s campaign, Codemasters announced that the game will feature Troy Baker (Joel in The Last Of Us and The Last Of Us Part II) as Alex Janiček, a mentor to the player’s character, and Nolan North (Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series) as Bruno Durand, Janiček’s rival.

Eventually the two characters will be pitted against one another, as Codemasters promises that “the fallout from an epic race between these two icons lays the foundation for you to create your own legacy in the sport”. Players be able to choose their paths through the game’s campaign, which will be split into five chapters.

Advertisement

In each chapter, players will be able to choose which events to take part in, or they can also opt to race through every event if they choose. There will be 130 races in total, split between nine different racing types.

Codemasters has also revealed a handful of menu screenshots from the game, which showcase Stamps, which are earned through performing well in race events. Players need to earn a certain number of Stamps in order to unlock certain main events. Stamps can also be used to unlock Throwdowns, which are one-on-one race events, throughout the campaign.

Dirt 5 was one of the 13 third-party games revealed by Microsoft during the Xbox 20/20 event in May. Dirt 5 will be released in October 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also be released on Xbox Series X and PS5 in the future, but it is unknown if it’ll be available during the next-gen consoles’ respective launches.

Besides Dirt 5, Troy Baker and Nolan North have also appeared in other major games together, including The Last Of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Nolan North’s character from The Last Of Us will not return in The Last Of Us Part II, which launches exclusively on the PS4 on June 19.