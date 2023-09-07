‘Dirt 5’ developer reveals new “next-generation” rally game, ‘EA Sports WRC’

Dirt developer Codemasters has revealed EA Sports WRC, a “truly next-generation rally game” and a “quintessential title for sim-racing enthusiasts” for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The trailer, mixing footage from the forthcoming game and real rally races, is a short yet sweet glimpse of what fans of the motorsport will look forward to with EA Sports WRC. Check it out below:

“This is the rally game we’ve always wanted to make,” said senior creative director Ross Gowing in a statement, adding that this new venture “[combines the] studio’s deep knowledge and expertise with the power of the official WRC license representing the pinnacle of rally motorsport”.

In 2021, Codemasters shared that it was working on the “most ambitious and biggest game that [it] has made in over a decade“, and we can now assume that this was EA Sports WRC.

The new game will recreate 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations, constituting 600km of tracks. Players have the option of selecting from 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, as well as nearly 70 of the most famous rally cars from the last six decades.

Additionally, the use of Unreal Engine with the expertise of game designer and current European Rally Championship 3 champion Jon Armstrong will improve upon Codemasters’ original Dynamic Handling System.

As such, players will personalise the handling of their own car and will have the chance to create their own car in the new Builder arena.

EA Sports WRC will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 3. Those who pre-order the game will receive five VIP passes, said publisher EA Sports, and these include post-launch extras, three vanity packs with in-game liveries and apparel and three days of early access starting on October 31.

