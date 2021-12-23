‘Disco Elysium – The Final Cut’ gets mysterious Jamais Vu update

Studio ZA/UM has released a new update for Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, but the developer isn’t giving much away.

In a new Steam community post, ZA/UM announced that to celebrate the holiday season, it has added new mysteries to the RPG in the form of the Jamais Vu update.

“To discover what we’ve done we encourage you to play strangely and thoroughly,” the developer said. “You’ll have to do your best sleuthing or get chatting to your fellow players to figure it all out.”

ZA/UM didn’t completely leave players empty-handed. It also shared some clues that will aid players along their way. But, as to what any of these clues might mean, players will have to find out for themselves:

Perhaps it’s worth stopping a while to admire the scenery

The cold coastal waters are known to wash up the lost

Knock, knock, lieutenant

In addition to releasing a new update, the developer also wanted to celebrate the year by discounting its games as part of the Steam Winter Sale. Starting from December 22 and running to January 5, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut will be 55 per cent off.

It has also teamed up with Remedy Entertainment, the developer of Control, to bring a Disco Elysium – The Final Cut + Control Ultimate Edition bundle, which will be 66 per cent off during this period.

Following the PlayStation launch in March, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut was released digitally for Xbox and Nintendo Switch in October. The game also received physical editions, with a Switch version coming in 2022.

