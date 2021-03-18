‘Disco Elysium: The Final Cut’ has an official release date

The release date for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has been revealed, along with a brand new announcement trailer.

Disco Elysium is an open-world RPG where players control a detective with a unique skill system at their disposal. Set within an expansive city, the player must interrogate other characters using a choice based system, and crack a murder mystery.

Developers ZA/UM have announced that the updated version of the 2019 title will launch March 30 for PC, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut will feature the addition of one million professionally voice-acted words by actors from all over the world, as well as adding brand new political vision quests. The new version will allow players to explore unseen areas, encounter an expanded cast of memorable citizens, and leave an even bigger mark on the world.

Quality of life gameplay enhancements have been made, as well as added replay-ability for the open-world RPG.

A brand new console trailer also released alongside the launch date announcement of The Final Cut, which gives players a glimpse at what to expect from the updated version of the game.

Players who already own a PC version of Disco Elysium will be able to upgrade for free when The Final Cut launches later this month. As the game is new to consoles, console gamers will have to purchase the game at full price.

Disco Elysium initially launched in 2019 for PC, ZA/UM had announced some time after it’s release that the game would eventually come to consoles as well.

Disco Elysium led The Game Awards 2019 with four wins, claiming the award for Fresh Indie Game, Best RPG, Best Indie Game, and Best Narrative Game.