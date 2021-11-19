‘Disco Elysium – The Final Cut’ to get physical release

It’s been announced that Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is getting a physical release, with the game available from today on some platforms.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut was released digitally last month for Xbox and Nintendo Switch, following the Playstation launch in March. Today (19 November) ZA/UM confirmed that physical versions of the game are on the way.

Out now, ​​the PS4 and Xbox One physical editions are compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles alongside a free next-gen upgrade. All retail editions will also include a foldout poster and a digital code for an expansive 190+ page digital artbook. You can order them here.

The physical version for the Nintendo Switch will follow in 2022.

ZA/UM has also revealed details of a deluxe edition of Disco Elysium – The Final Cut. Costing £185.66 ($249.99), the bumped physical release contains a copy of the game with a reversible cover, a Layers Of The Id premium box, a hand-painted Mind Totem vinyl sculpture, and a 190-page hardbound art book featuring “oodles of previously unreleased art and stories plus an illustrated fabric map of the District of Martinaise”. It can be pre-ordered now.

An isometric RPG, Disco Elysium is about a troubled detective trying to solve a mysterious murder while battling an identity crisis – and a hangover. The Final Cut edition adds over one million professionally voiced-acted words from a global cast of actors to the title, alongside more in-game content.

In a four-star review of the game, NME said: “Disco Elysium takes so many pieces of gaming, of music, film and literature and stuffs itself thickly. It is above all memorable. A memory you will carry with you long after the whimsical conclusion.”

“A memory of an amnesiac detective and his lucid, empathetic, yet mechanical partner, investigating a murder in a town which both is and is not situated on the French coast.”

