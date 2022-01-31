Discord now supports PS5 and PS4 players

Discord integration is now available to PlayStation players, with the popular gaming-focused chat app incorporating gaming activity on PS5 and PS4.

Discord confirmed the release in a blog post (as spotted by VGC), announcing that the option to connect PSN accounts is “gradually rolling out to U.S. Discord users with additional countries soon to follow”.

“If you’ve ever connected your Discord account to another service that allows you to display your activity, it works similarly here: once your Discord account is linked, the game you’re currently playing on either PS4 or PS5 will be shown as your activity,” the post explains.

Players will have the option of displaying their PlayStation Network ID on their Discord profile, allowing online friends to invite or join in on gaming sessions. Discord adds that “it’s especially great for knowing if your friend is currently playing a game that supports cross-play on another platform.”

Players will first need to link their PSN accounts through the Discord app on their phone or through the desktop app or web browser. The option to add a PlayStation account will be found under User Settings > Connections. From there, users can sign into their Sony account and begin sharing their status.

However, Discord also notes that “your ‘PSN Online Status’ and ‘Now Playing’ visibility must be set to ‘Anyone’ for your status to be visible on Discord.”

Plans to integrate Discord into PSN first emerged in May 2021, when Sony Interactive Entertainment made a “minority investment” in Discord’s Series H funding round.

At the time, SIE CEO Jim Ryan said, “teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network,” and that the company planned to “bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year”.

In related news, Sony has bought Destiny 2 developer Bungie for £2.6billion, although it appears the popular sci-fi shooter will not become a PlayStation exclusive game.