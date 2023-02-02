Discord voice chat arrives on PS5 for beta testers

Discord has announced that it will be bringing voice chat directly to PS5, and will support cross-platform channels.

In a blog post published today (February 2), Discord announced that it will soon support voice chat on PS5 consoles.

Starting from today, anyone enrolled in the PS5 System Software Beta Program will be able to use Discord’s voice chat. Looking ahead, the company says that a full launch is “on the horizon” – though there’s no exact date just yet.

Anyone that’s invited to beta test Discord’s voice chat will receive an email containing an access code for the trial. Once the beta software’s installed, players must navigate to Settings, Users and Accounts, Linked Services, and link their Discord account to their PlayStation Network account.

Once both accounts are linked, testers will be able to use Discord’s voice chat on PS5. From there, users can go to the mobile version of Discord and click ‘Join on PlayStation’ to transfer their voice chat from mobile to PlayStation.

For anyone struggling to get Discord working on their PS5, Discord recommends checking out this support page for more details.

Outside of Discord, PS5’s latest beta will also test a “number of fan-requested features” including variable refresh rate support for 1440p resolution. The beta will also include the ability to start or request a share screen from friends’ profiles, a new Join Game icon for party chat, and more options for filtering your game library.

This page includes a full list of features that are currently being tested for the PS5.

In other PlayStation news, Sony has reportedly halved the number of PSVR2 headsets it expects to sell, following a disappointing pre-order window. Set to launch on February 22, here’s a full list of games the headset will launch with.