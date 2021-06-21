Discover Ireland used ‘Assassin’s: Creed Valhalla’ in a tourism video

An Irish tourism company has used Ubisoft’s Assassin’s: Creed Valhalla: Wrath Of The Druids downloadable content (DLC) to promote tourism to the country.

Discover Ireland uploaded a video to their YouTube channel showing off comparisons between locations in the Wrath Of The Druids DLC and real life. The video description reads: “Gamers, check out Viking Ireland in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath Of The Druids.”

“Dublin, Benbulben, the Giant’s Causeway, the Hill of Tara… have a look at these ancient sites brought to life in the game!”

Wrath Of The Druids was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major expansion, which tasked players with journeying to Ireland and fighting the druidic cult called the Children of Danu. It also had Gaelic Kings the player could interact with whilst exploring.

In NME’s review, we gave Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 4 out of 5 stars saying: “After years of stubbornly clinging to an aging template, Ubisoft has finally dropped the forced stealth from Assassin’s Creed and fully committed to a grin-inducing power fantasy.”

“Valhalla proves that the real joy doesn’t come from walking very slowly around a city, but from transforming historical tales into free-form virtual playgrounds.”

Valhalla had the best launch numbers in the series history when it released last year, with its active players on launch day being double that of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, the last game in the series.

