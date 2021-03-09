‘Disintegration’ dev V1 Interactive announces closure

V1 Interactive, the developer behind sci-fi first-person shooter Disintegration has announced its closure.

The studio announced the news via Twitter today (March 9). “We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing,” it said. “We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful. And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us.”

V1 Interactive president and Disintegration game designer Marcus Lehto said in a separate tweet: “At V1, our priority has been to the wellbeing of our employees. We’ve been transparent with them about the state of things for months and are making this decision now so they still have ample time to search for new jobs while being supported by our studio.”

Lehto – who worked as a developer on the earlier Halo games and credits himself as “Co-creator of the Halo Universe” and “Father of the Master Chief” – started the studio in 2016.

In summer 2019, V1 Interactive unveiled its first game, Disintegration. The game launched in June 2020 to mixed reception – NME’s Jason Coles gave the game a two-star rating for its “dull gameplay”, countless tropes, “bugs and poor AI”.

The game removed its multiplayer support in November, just months after the game launched. V1 Interactive explained at the time: “While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience”.

It is currently unclear what Marcus Lehto’s and other developers at V1 Interactive’s next moves will be.