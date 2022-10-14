First major ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ update landing next week

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to receive its first major update next week, with The Lion King‘s Scar becoming a new playable character.

The update is set to land on all platforms on Wednesday (October 19) and will add another iconic Disney character to its ranks.

Last month, Disney revealed that a new Toy Story-inspired realm would be coming to the game later this year. A roadmap has also promised “more free updates” in 2023, which is also when the game will leave early access.

A week after its release last month, Disney Dreamlight Valley received its first update, fixing several bugs. Check out the patch notes here.

Check out the trailer for the new update, due on October 19, below.

Tap into your villainous side with the first major content update and a new Star Path, available October 19th. pic.twitter.com/l9cyVALxeM — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 13, 2022

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid life-sim and adventure game “rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new,” according to the Steam listing.

“Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!”

In its first week on sale Disney Dreamlight Valley attracted 1million players, with the game’s official Twitter account, writing: “Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1million Villagers to Disney Dreamlight Valley!”

“We’re overjoyed to see you discover what it means to live magically. Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning,” they continued.