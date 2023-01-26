‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ will introduce Frozen’s Olaf, multiplayer and more in 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed its 2023 roadmap, with new characters, storylines and items coming to the game over the next few months alongside multiplayer.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid life-sim and adventure game “rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new,” according to the Steam listing.

Released last September, Disney Dreamlight Valley was a runaway success with over 1million players logging on in its first week.

Despite the game still being in Early Access, Dreamloft released the first major update last October. Now the developer has confirmed what players can look forward to over the next 12 months.

“Early 2023 is shaping up to be HUGE for Disney Dreamlight Valley and we can’t wait to share the magic with you,” said Dreamloft.

Is that a roadmap we see? Get your first look at what (and who) to expect from our next few updates⤵️ Early 2023 is shaping up to be HUGE for Disney Dreamlight Valley and we can't wait to share the magic with you! Stay tuned for more details on Update 3 coming this February✨ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) January 25, 2023

In February, Frozen’s Olaf and Encanto’s Mirabel will be added to the game, with the former set to be a “huge part” of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s overarching plot. A new Star Path will also be released, bringing with it a range of items to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary alongside a new pet. A Quality Of Life update will also rework storage.

In April, The Lion King’s Simba will be launched in Dreamlight Valley alongside his own realm, following on from the introduction of Scar last year. A Disney park-inspired Star Path will also be released. “We can already imagine how cool it can be to customise your valley so it can look a little like a park,” lead producer Manea Castet told Polygon.

An “early summer” update will expand Dreamlight Valley’s storyline and introduce a Disney princess. ““It’ll be a huge step forward with the main story, everything coming together as to what’s behind the Forgottening,” said Castet.

Beyond that, Dreamloft is looking to introduce multiplayer alongside more new characters, quests and items.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is out now via Early Access on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC.

