Disney reportedly allowed Ubisoft Massive to make a ‘Star Wars’ game after a meeting about ‘Avatar’

Ubisoft Massive was reportedly given the go-ahead from Disney to create a Star Wars game after a meeting about its Avatar title.

In an interview with IGN, SVP of Disney Games Sean Shoptaw revealed that he and his team met with the game developer after Disney acquired Fox, which also included the discussions about Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora at the time.

“There was such alignment and such creative passion around the Star Wars IP from that team that it just was a natural evolution to the relationship, and really led to the Star Wars game we announced not too long ago”, Shoptaw said.

In January, after Lucasfilm Games was formed, it was confirmed that Ubisoft had formed a partnership with the publisher to create an open-world Star Wars game.

The Star Wars game will use Massive Entertainment’s Snowdrop engine, which has previously been used for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Since the announcement, no further details regarding its plot, setting, or development have been touched on by Massive.

Shoptaw went on to say that the team had aspirations about an open-world Star Wars game, explaining that Massive had the passion and that they’re aware of what fans have asked for, saying that they “wanted to do it with the right partner at the right time”.

“I think it’s easy for us to want to jump quickly, especially when we know there’s demand, but we need to be disciplined as well on when we do these things and who we do them with,” he said.

“So as much as there’s been an ambition internally as much as externally to have an experience like this made, we really wanted it to come at the right time with the right partner. The worst thing we could do is do it wrong, and do it our way that doesn’t resonate with fans or doesn’t meet that bar. And so we certainly feel like the wait will be worth it.”

“We’re super, super excited about where this game is going. I was just on a call actually this morning with the Massive team about it, and could not be more excited about where they’re taking this game and the opportunity we have with this experience.”

During the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward showcase, the developer showed off the first trailer for Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora, coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna in 2022.

Elsewhere, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order recently received a next-generation update and surpassed 20million players worldwide.