‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ port officially available on iPad

Divinity: Original Sin 2 launched on the iPad yesterday (May 18), with the port featuring the full game along with additional DLC content.

Originally launched in 2017 on PC, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an open-world role-playing video game set in the fantasy world of Rivellion. The game has a heavy focus on narrative choices, with multiple branching story arcs and characters to meet.

The original developers behind the game, Larian, worked alongside Russian partner Elveris to develop the new port.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 costs £34.99 and features the full game, touch screen controls, compatibility for mouse and keyboard, and support for controllers.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a demanding game, and as such, it can only run on new iPad devices. It runs at the equivalent of ‘highest’ PC settings on the iPad Pro 2018, while on the latest iPad 2021, which features the M1 Chip, Divinity can reach up to 60 frames per second.

The game has cooperative multiplayer, which can be accessed between players on PC, Mac and iPad. Players can also save and transfer their progress between Mac and iPad.

You can find the game’s App Store listing here.

