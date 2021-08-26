‘DokeV’ premieres at Gamescom with a bizarre but adorable trailer

Premiering yesterday (August 25) at Gamescom Opening Night Live, DokeV‘s first trailer shares a look at a gorgeous game that seems to take inspiration from Pokemon.

From the trailer, DokeV is a game that will allow fans to play as children, exploring and battling through a vibrant city alongside a host of colourful creatures.

The gameplay premiere shows kids skating, soaring and alpaca-riding across the map, as well as enjoying lighter activities like fishing and playing with other children. The trailer also shows off confetti-laden third-person combat, where players work in tandem with creatures known as ‘Dokebi’ to win battles.

These Dokebi “gain strength from and encourage people’s dreams”, suggesting that DokeV will stick with the wholesome angle that the trailer demonstrates.

The game is being developed by Pearl Abyss – best known for Black Desert Online – and an official website describes DokeV as a “creature-collecting open world action-adventure filled with intriguing stories”.

While the site also states the game is an MMO, a tweet from the official DokeV Twitter account has stated the game was “initially introduced as an MMO, but we decided to move the game in a different direction”.

The Twitter account has also confirmed that DokeV will launch on PC and consoles, though has not yet confirmed which consoles.

Pearl Abyss has also not yet shared when we can expect the game to release but fans can already download the catchy song featured in the trailer, Rockstar, through the DokeV trailer.

For anyone looking to catch more announcements as Gamescom continues, make sure to check the Gamescom 2021 schedule for details on all planned shows for the event.

In other news, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge also received another trailer during Gamescom yesterday (August 25), revealing that players will get to fight as April O’Neil when the game launches in 2022.