Sci-fi Soulslike game ‘Dolmen’ gets May launch date

Developer Massive Work Studio has announced that sci-fi Soulslike title, Dolmen, is coming to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on May 20 this year.

READ MORE: Bethesda is working on the next five years of Fallout 76 content

Dolmen was announced in June 2021 and looks to share more in common with the likes of The Surge or Hellpoint, which both took FromSoftware‘s ‘Souls’ style of difficulty and melee based gameplay, but went into sci-fi territory with it. Along with the release date, a new trailer showed the game off a little bit, and you can see it in action, below.

Advertisement

Given the short turnaround from announcement to release date, not a huge amount is known about the title, but thankfully Steam has an official description, as follows:

“Dolmen casts players onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bring back samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called Dolmen. These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionising space exploration and changing the known world forever.”

It all sounds suitably confusing, but a Dolmen – though it’s a term more often used in archaeology.

Steam also notes that players will grow stronger with each battle, which suggests you will level up or there will be some kind of RPG-like systems in place. There’s ranged and melee combat, and you can even imbue your weapons with elemental status effects, again, a bit like the weapon grease in something like Elden Ring.

The previous title from developer Massive Work Studio is a game called Tap Hitz, a mobile game, so Dolmen is the first major release for the company. As well as the release date, the studio also revealed the pre-order bonuses which include a Rebel Armour Set, Rebel Sword, and Rebel Axe.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Forspoken has been delayed from its May release date to October, with the developer Luminous Productions wanting more time to polish the game before it is released.