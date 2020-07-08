‘Donkey Kong Country’ is arriving on Nintendo Switch Online this month

The classic Nintendo exclusive Donkey Kong Country will be joining the Nintendo Switch Online service on July 15.

Known as one of the flagship titles for the company, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) title will be ported across and console owners who are signed up to the systems online membership will be able to dive into the game for free.

The Nintendo Switch Online service offers players instant access to a selection of classic games, similar to services such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now. Joining Donkey Kong Country will be Natsume Championship Wrestling and the Nintendo Entertainment System’s (NES) The Immortal, all of which are set to join the catalogue.

You can check out the full selection of new offerings in the video below:

Donkey Kong Country is a side-scrolling platformer by Rare and considered one of the best in the genre by fans. The game features over 40 levels in which players will jump, swing, defeat enemies and collect bananas to progress to victory.

Those interested in Natsume Championship Wrestling will be able to engage in classic retro wrestling matches. There are over 50 moves for players to utilise, complete with expressive and vibrant sprite work in the visuals.

Finally, The Immortal is an isometric fantasy game which tasks players to explore a dangerous multi-level dungeon, completing puzzles, defeating enemies, acquiring items and avoiding traps. The aim is to survive the dungeon and reach its conclusion in one piece.

On PlayStation, users signed up to PlayStation Plus will be entitled to NBA 2K20, Rise Of The Tomb Raider and Erica as free downloadable games for July. For Xbox Game Pass owners, they will be granted access to both Fallout 76 and Soulcalibur VI.