Dontnod Entertainment announces release date for ‘Tell Me Why’

Dontnod Entertainment has finally revealed the release date for its new episodic narrative game, Tell Me Why.

The first chapter of Tell Me Why will launch on August 27 for Xbox One and PC (on both Steam and the Microsoft Store), the company announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X games showcase. The game will also be free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Tell Me Why is a new episodic mystery game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Life Is Strange series. The game will also be made available on the Xbox Series X when the console is released later this year.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below.

The game will tell the story of a pair of twins with a supernatural bond who reunite after a long separation to sell their childhood home in a small Alaskan town. Players will accompany both twins through the home as they recall their own experiences of the same events, telling two different sides of the story. The player will be able to choose which character’s memory to believe, impacting the strength of the twins’ relationship and the events of their futures.

Tell Me Why’s story will be told through three episodes, which will be released within weeks of each other, compared to Life Is Strange, for which players had to wait for months in between episodes. Pre-order the game here.

In other Xbox news, a new Fable game has finally been announced after weeks of rumours. The upcoming instalment is being developed by Playground Games, best known for its work on the Forza Horizon series.