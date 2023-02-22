‘Doom’ is getting a top-down mobile game, ‘Mighty Doom’

Bethesda has announced a new version of Doom for mobile devices called Mighty Doom.
The top-down shooter, which was soft-launched in 2021, is due to arrive on iOS and Android in select countries on March 21, 2023. You can pre-register here.
“Mighty Doom is an adorably violent top-down, single-touch action shooter introducing the all-new Mini Slayer, set in the animated Doom universe,” an official description reads.
“Run and gun your way through hordes of adorably violent demons, iconic levels, and challenging bosses as you level up, unlock powerful skills, and upgrade gear and weapons.”
An official trailer for the upcoming title arrived yesterday (February 21), revealing some gameplay footage. Tune in here:
Per a post on Bethesda’s official website, Mini Slayer’s pack will feature:
- Baron of Hell Heavy Cannon Weapon Skin
- Cacodemon Rocket Launcher Weapon Skin
- 3 Equipment Keys
- 1 Weapon Key
- 80 crystals
The character is described as a “miniaturised but mighty” version of the iconic Doom Slayer.
“When an unknown energy surge rips through a Gibbo toy factory, the Mini Slayer is brought to life and transported to an alternate dimension,” the post adds. “Your mission? Kill every demon that stands between you and your stolen pet bunny Daisy.”
Mighty Doom is developed by Bethesda’s Alpha Dog Games studio.
Meanwhile, Doom co-creator John Carmack recently warned companies against shutting down games following the news of several high-profile closures.
“I believe in saving everything,” Carmack said. “Even if there are only ten thousand active users, destroying that user value should be avoided if possible.”