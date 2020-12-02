‘Doom’ character skin heavily hinted to be coming to ‘Fall Guys’

Fall Guys have teased an upcoming Doom-related skin coming to the game.

A recent tweet from the Fall Guys Twitter account heavily suggests that one of the latest skins to be added to the game will be the Doom Slayer from Doom. The theory is backed up following the Doom Twitter account tweeting: “bean thinking of you @FallGuysGame”, which prompted a cute exchange between the two social media accounts.

The back to back between the two brands threw around hints such as an “impending sense of… doom”, before the Doom Twitter account finally decided to retweet the initial teaser image.

Check it out below:

D O O M https://t.co/sEFGL9qT6o — DOOM (@DOOM) December 2, 2020

One of the comments below was from Stein, Xbox’s social media manager, who used an eye emoji. While the comment could be inferred as an understanding towards the hints, Microsoft recently acquired Bethesda, and as one user responded, could be a “sign [Fall Guys is] coming to Xbox”.

Fall Guys has been home to multiple crossovers over the past few months since its initial launch. Sonic The Hedgehog was added as an exclusive skin earlier this year, whilst characters from games such as Half-Life and The Messenger have also made an appearance as unlockable cosmetics.

The game is currently going through season two, which is a Medieval inspired brawl. Season three’s theme was made known last week (November 26), when fans pieced together a literal jigsaw puzzle through 300 released images. The final image indicated a winter theme, revealing next season will be focused around the time of year.