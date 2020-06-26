‘Doom Eternal’ adds new Battlemode map and event with Update 2

Bethesda Softworks and id Software have released Update 2 for Doom Eternal, which introduces several major additions.

The content update, which is now live across all of its available platforms, brings with it a new Battlemode map, a mini-event, a list of quality of life improvements and bug fixes. More Empowered Demons have also been added into the game.

The new Battlemode map, titled Torment, is described by Bethesda as: “The UAC fled this outpost after the Slayer prevented Hell’s invasion of Earth. The Titans, once used as research specimens, remain eternal prisoners of this unholy excavation.”

Meanwhile, the Castle Grayscale mini-event runs from now to Thursday, July 2. Players will be able to unlock black-and-white Mancubus and Pain Elemental skins, a vintage nameplate and three new icons through the event.

Check out the trailer for Update 2 below.

A complete list of patch notes also details latency improvements in Battlemode, updates to the Boosters menu, photo mode, as well as a slew of standard bug fixes for the different platforms. In addition, players can now turn off Empowered Demons should the mode prove to be too difficult.

Doom Eternal is currently available on on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia.

In other Bethesda and id Software news, the patterning companies have announced that this year’s QuakeCon will take place digitally in early August. The in-person event was cancelled in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.