‘Doom Eternal’, ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ confirmed for next-gen consoles

Bethesda has confirmed that Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online will be released on next-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Read More: The Xbox Games Showcase proves that exclusivity wars are far from over

The company announced the next-gen ports in a post published on its website. The announcement also noted that players who currently own, or purchase the games, on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be upgraded to the next-gen versions for free.

Bethesda said that it is “working hard to ensure both titles will support backwards compatibility when the new consoles launch”. More details about the next-gen version of both games, such as an “expected release windows and a list of enhancements”, will be coming in the following weeks and months.

Advertisement

In the post, Bethesda also confirmed that it is “committed to offering free upgrades for current-generation console owners of existing Bethesda titles we bring forward into the next generation of consoles”. However, the company said that it does not have any specific news on other next-gen ports as of yet.

Bethesda is set to host a digital version of QuakeCon from later today (August 7) to Sunday (August 9), alongside id Software. The event will feature “round-the-clock programming”, plus livestreams, tournaments, charity fundraising and more.

Back in June, Bethesda and id Software released Update 2 for Doom Eternal, which introduced a new Battlemode map, as well as a slew of quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

NME’s David Jagneaux previously gave the Elder Scrolls Online – Greymoor expansion pack a three-and-a-half star review. He called it a return to Skyrim that “packs entertaining new zones and memorable characters”.