‘Doom Eternal’ gets release date for Xbox Game Pass on PC

Doom Eternal finally has a date for when it will be added to Xbox Game Pass, along with new content for all versions, Microsoft has announced.

Read More: Video games that are unintentionally scary are often the most terrifying

The company revealed that the critically-acclaimed Doom Eternal will be making its jump to PC on December 3, via Xbox Game Pass. The title was added onto Xbox Game Pass for consoles back in October.

See the announcement tweet below:

Experience a new Master Level today and prepare for the arrival of Doom Eternal with @XboxGamePassPC on December 3. Details here: https://t.co/9bWZJxkK3Z — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

Alongside its arrival to the service on PC, new content is available today (December 1) that is designed for hardcore players and fans of the original 1993 games. In an Xbox Wire post, the company outlined a new Master Level known as the Super Gore Nest.

In Doom Eternal’s new level, players will engage in a challenging combat encounter as numerous difficulties and modes can be undertaken. Anyone who accomplishes the challenges will be reward with numerous cosmetic items for their Doom Slayer, including the top tier reward of The Gold Combat Shotgun skin.

A new variation known as the Classic Mode Challenge also resides within the the Super Gore Nest. The mode riffs off the iconic 1993 game and places players inside the arena with nothing but a combat shotgun. As enemies are vanquished and more of the map is uncovered, further guns and mods will be rewarded to build up the player’s arsenal. For those who complete the Super Gore Nest on Classic Mode will be rewards a Classic Green Slayer skin.

Nintendo Switch owners were recently treated to a first look at Doom Eternal running on the system to promote the upcoming port. The game is set to land on the console next week